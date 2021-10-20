St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny sees number of covid patients rise

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Lukes hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny continues to grow.

Latest HSE figures show 8 new cases at the local hospital bringing the total number of covid patients there to 14 now.

4 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

University Hospital Waterford has 19 covid patients with 2 in ICU.

There’s 7 cases in Wexford and 5 in Portlaoise.