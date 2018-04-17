St Lukes included in new plan to establish staffing needs of hospitals

St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny is to be included in a new plan to find out exactly what the staffing needs are for hospitals around the country.

Health Minister, Simon Harris – who is due to visit the local hospital himself in the coming weeks – has announced the plans which he says will change the way wards are staffed.

The “Framework for Safe Nurse Staffing and Skill Mix” will evaluate the number and type of nurses needed in each and every ward.