The dedicated team from St Luke’s Maternity is gearing up to compete in Ireland’s Fittest Company, a prestigious event that brings together teams from across the country to raise funds for important causes. This year, St Luke’s Maternity team is aiming to support The National Maternity Hospital Foundation and raise vital funds for premature babies, with over 7,000 born prematurely each year in Ireland.

Their mission is simple: to help these babies not only survive but thrive. By participating in Ireland’s Fittest Company, the team hopes to shine a spotlight on the incredible work done by the National Maternity Hospital, as well as generate much-needed support for the Foundation’s life-saving initiatives. The funds raised will go directly to improving neonatal care, ensuring that babies born prematurely have the best possible start in life.