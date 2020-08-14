St Luke’s Hospital struggling with outbreaks of Covid-19 & superbug CPE

St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny is struggling to deal with another outbreak of Covid-19.

KCLR has been informed that the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny is also dealing with an outbreak of the superbug CPE.

Staff are believed to be under unbearable pressure trying to deal with both these outbreaks and are concerned about how near we are to the lockdown counties Laois, Kildare and Offaly.

In the last fortnight, there have been 28 Covid-19 cases in Carlow and Kilkenny – 12 were reported by NPHET on Thursday evening.

On Tuesday management had issued an appeal for locals not to turn up at the Emergency Department in Kilkenny unless it was absolutely neccessary.

There were 21 patients without beds waiting on trolleys at the hospital on Wednesday, but the INMO is reporting no issues on Friday.