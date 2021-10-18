Staff at students at IT Carlow offered vaccination clinic at the weekend

Staff and students in IT Carlow were invited to a Covid vaccination clinic at the weekend.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced an extension to Vaccination Week that was rolled out at 15 college campuses a fortnight ago.

He also revealed that students in seven other areas would have access to vaccination clinics, including Carlow where provisions were made at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a rapid antigen testing pilot is being rolled out shortly in seven campuses including Waterford Institute of Technology.

Colleges are asking for volunteers, including staff and students, to take part in that.