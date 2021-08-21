Stolen family pet reunited with owners in Kilkenny

A family pet stolen from Jenkinstown earlier this year has been reunited with its family.

9-year-old Smokie the dog was taken in April and an appeal for information was issued at the time.

Castlecomer Gardaí say it now appears that she was purchased by another person who didn’t know she had been stolen.

However, as soon as they became aware, they called the Gardaí and Smokie has now been returned home.

Gardaí are urging people to be vigilant when you’re buying any pet.