Storm alert leads to closure of public parks in Carlow

Strong gusts are forecast with the arrival of Storm Barra

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 07/12/2021

Carlow Town Park, Oak Park Forest Park and Tullow Town Park are closing for the next 24 hours.

Carlow County Council have made the call to shut them until 8am on Wednesday with a yellow weather warning in place for Storm Barra.

It’s due to to bring winds of over 110 kilometres per hour locally today.

But there’s orange level alerts in neighbouring counties like Waterford Wexford and Wicklow, while Kerry Cork and Clare have a red warning in effect and people asked not to go out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Schools and colleges in the 12 counties on orange and red alerts are to close for the day.

Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather dot com says this one won’t be over quickly so batten down the hatches and settle in:

“It’s a bit of an unusual storm in that it’s going to last a while. Normally storms barrel in from the Atlantic and then they’re gone. But this one is going to be a bit of a lingerer”.

Carlow Road Safety Officer John McDarby says there could be dangerous winds and spot flooding locally so think about whether you really have to go out before making any travel plans today.

While Tim Butler from Kilkenny county council says the road conditions locally could be very dangerous:

“People should expect significant wind, and significant surface water on the roads and adjust their driving accordingly”.

