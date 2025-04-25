The much-anticipated Street Fest event will begin at 12 o’clock today on Carlow’s Tullow Street, marking the start of the 2025 Pan-Celtic Festival. The two-day event is set to offer a variety of entertainment, running through to tomorrow.

Mayor of Carlow Town, Fintan Phelan, shared with KCLR News that attendees can look forward to a wide range of activities, including lively buskers, face painting for children, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day for all the family,” said Mayor Phelan. “With buskers, face painting, and lots of activities, we’re excited to bring something for everyone in Carlow this weekend.”

Street Fest is part of the larger Pan-Celtic Festival, which celebrates Celtic music, culture, and heritage, and is expected to draw a significant crowd to the town. This year’s festival promises to offer something for everyone, from music lovers to families looking for a fun day out.

The event will run throughout the day, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to explore the vibrant atmosphere of Carlow Town, while enjoying the festivities.