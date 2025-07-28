There’s been a call for greater investment in active travel infrastructure around Kilkenny City, and particularly on John Street.

The stretch runs between John’s Bridge and McDonagh Junction and is the start of the area known locally as ‘The Continent’.

ADVERTISEMENT

A busy spot, it’s home to a host of restaurants, bars and businesses.

But some people have flagged that the absence of a cycle lane means that cars often don’t have enough room to pass by cyclists safely.

One local woman told KCLR News that she had previously been knocked off her bike noting; “A cycle lane would be great because they keep telling us, you know, get out on your bike but sure it’s too dangerous, I got knocked off my bike before so I know how dangerous it is when a slightly bigger vehicle has to go up along the street, they don’t have any room”.

Stay tuned for more snippets from John Street which is to the fore of this week’s Street Focus which has already looked at Rose Inn Street and Kieran Street/Market Yard.