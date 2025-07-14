One local route is doing what it can to marry the past with the present.

KCLR’s Street Focus kicks off this week beginning with a look at Rose Inn Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the shortest of the main thoroughfares in Kilkenny’s city centre runs from John’s Bridge to the crossroads of The Parade.

The area has undergone some changes in recent years with its one-way traffic system that left some public opinion divided.

From bars to barbers, its first outlet to open each day is from 6am with the last to close in the early hours of the morning.

It’s rich in history, the site of Syd Harkins is where poet Thomas Moore apparently proposed to wife Bessy.



It’s also home to some new offerings with more due on the stretch.

While it’s proved popular with locals and visitors as the recent stop-off of Carlow based actor Paul Ronan, who’s known for roles in The Devil’s Own, Veronica Guerin and most recently Fair City, and who is Dad to Saoirse Ronan.