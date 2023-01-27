Stretch of N80 in Carlow closed following road incident at Ballykealy

A stretch of the N80 in Carlow is closed this (Friday) morning.

Emergency services personnel have confirmed it’s due to an incident at Ballykealy with diversions in place between Ballon and the Fighting Cocks.

It’s understood at least one car was involved and that a pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene’s to be carried out.

You’re asked to please avoid the area and take an alternative route until further notice with diversions expected to continue until midday (approx).

It’s the second local road incident this morning – earlier a man died following a single car crash in Co Kilkenny.