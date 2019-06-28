Strike action at Kilkenny hospital still on the cards for next week

A three day strike by health workers at St Luke’s hasn’t been called off – even though all sides will go to the Labour Court today.

The HSE and SIPTU failed to break the deadlock yesterday in talks with the Workplace Relations Commission.

10-thousand health-support staff are involved in a row over pay – 250 of them took to the picket line at St Luke’s hospital this week

SIPTU has agreed to go to the Labour Court today to try to resolve the dispute.

But as of now, 72 hours of industrial action will still go ahead starting next Tuesday.