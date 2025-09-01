The last of the local schools are set to return across Carlow and Kilkenny today for the new academic year.

For one, the newly formed Scoil Íosagáin in Castlecomer, it’s the first day of the amalgamation of the town’s Boys School with the Presentation Primary School.

Stay tuned as we link to them on The KCLR Daily later (10am-1pm).

Meanwhile, secretaries and caretakers are to continue their strike outside a number of facilities across the country again today.

They’re disappointed over a lack of Government engagement over the weekend as they continue their action for a third day.

Their union wants them to get equal treatment and pension inclusion in schools.

Fórsa Head of Education Andy Pike says the state hasn’t made any effort to talk to them.