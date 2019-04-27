Strong gusts recorded across Carlow and Kilkenny as Storm Hannah made her presence felt last night

A status yellow weather warning for wind is now being lifted for Carlow and Kilkenny as Storm Hannah has passed.

According to Carlow Weather dot com, gusts of 72 kilometres per hour were recorded in Tullow, while Kilkenny weather dot com has a high of 94 kilometres per hour.

You’re being urged to be extra careful on the roads locally this morning as there are reports of a some trees down and debris in most places.

Around 33,000 ESB customers – mainly in the South West – are still without power this morning.

There are only a small number of homes and businesses locally affected but Derek Hynes, from the ESB, says crews have been out since first light to begin restoring power.