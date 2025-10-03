Extra care’s needed today as Storm Amy rolls in.

While Carlow and Kilkenny are among the counties expected to be least hit, strong to near gale force winds are forecast as both fall under a status yellow warning from midday.

It means you need to be aware of potential difficult travelling conditions, debris or loose objects being displaced and the possibility of fallen trees.

Most of the country has the same alert with a rain one too for Galway and Kerry from 9am while Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo have all been issued an Orange notice from 2pm to 10pm.

