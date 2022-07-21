Sucking Diesel: Oil and Diesel tanks targeted by criminals in Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re being asked to secure your oil or diesel tanks following some big robberies locally over the past week.

Gardai in Kilkenny and Carlow are looking for your help in relation to the crimes.

Oil prices are quite high at the moment, with a tank of kerosene setting you back hundreds of euro, and with that, it’s become quite an attractive target for criminals.

700 litres of home heating oil was stolen from the Downings area of Tullow last week between Monday and Thursday.

Gardai say the theft would have taken some time due to the weight of it and the amount of liquid, so if you have any information contact Carlow Gardai on 059 9136620.

Meanwhile, in Callan, a large amount of diesel was taken from the council yard in Baunta Commons between 3 pm on Wednesday and the following morning.

Parked lorries doing road surfacing works were targeted.

If you’ve any information, you can contact Kilkenny Gardai at 056 7775000.