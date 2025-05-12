It looks like the sun is set to continue shining on Carlow and Kilkenny.

Despite the downpours in some local parts last evening, another week of high temperatures has been forecast.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says “The meteorological season of Summer doesn’t start until the first of June but certainly it’s gonna feel like Summer for the coming few days and into the weekend with lots of warm sunshine”.

He adds; “It will be a little bit cooler in the East early in the week with the highest temperatures further West but as we go through the week the temperatures really will become into the low twenties across the country and good sunshine right across the country also”.

Mr O’Reilly also notes; “It will start off with sunny spells and showers today; now the showers will be very localised, a risk of a thundery downpour locally, a small risk of showers on Tuesday as well but a lot more sunshine and then as we go through the week it’s going to be more and more sunshine and the showers will die away with temperatures getting up into the low twenties”.