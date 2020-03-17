Surge in stolen catalytic converters in Kilkenny

Thieves have stolen more catalytic converters in South Kilkenny.

The latest incident in the recent surge in these kinds of thefts happened at a shed in Glenmore.

Sometime between the 6-pm on Wednesday the 4th of March and 10-a-m on Tuesday the 10th at the premises at Forrestals Town the parts were taken from four cars being stored in the shed.

Catalytic converters and batteries were stolen from a Suzuki Gran Vitara, a Seat Inca van, a Peugeot 407 and a Peugeot Expert van.

Gardai are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.