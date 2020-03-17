KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Surge in stolen catalytic converters in Kilkenny
Thieves have stolen more catalytic converters in South Kilkenny.
The latest incident in the recent surge in these kinds of thefts happened at a shed in Glenmore.
Sometime between the 6-pm on Wednesday the 4th of March and 10-a-m on Tuesday the 10th at the premises at Forrestals Town the parts were taken from four cars being stored in the shed.
Catalytic converters and batteries were stolen from a Suzuki Gran Vitara, a Seat Inca van, a Peugeot 407 and a Peugeot Expert van.
Gardai are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.