Single applicant first-time home buyers in Kilkenny now need a salary of over €75,000 to qualify for a mortgage, far in excess of the county’s median income of €41,392.

In Carlow, a single applicant would need a salary of over €64,000, with median income in the county being €38,556.

The findings were reported by Chill Insurance, which found that someone earning the national median salary of €43,221 would be unable to afford a home in any county in the country.

A single applicant in Dublin would require a salary of €103,500 to qualify for a mortgage, making it the only county where a six-figure salary is required to buy a typical first-time-buyer home.

The top five least affordable counties are all in Leinster, with Wicklow, Kildare, Louth and Meath all following the Capital.

The most affordable areas of the country were Roscommon, Longford, Donegal, Leitrim and Mayo, though the minimum amount required in every county was in excess of the median national wage of €43,221.