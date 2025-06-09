ADVERTISEMENT

The hunt continues for a number of men believed to be behind a burglary at a Carlow town home.

Gardaí responded to reports of the incident at a residential property in the Maple Road area just before 11:30pm on Saturday (7th June).

No injuries were reported however it’s understood those present were threatened before the suspects fled the scene.

It’s been claimed locally that at least two men were involved and that they wore masks.

Investigations are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.