A temporary swim ban has been issued for two areas in one County Carlow town.

The bathing areas at Bagenalstown’s swimming pool and boat slip both fall under the notice which was recommended by health officials following failed water quality tests which found high levels of bacteria in both locations.

Further examinations are being carried out by the county council who are investigating the cause of the higher-than-normal levels – a spokesperson says they continue to monitor the situation.