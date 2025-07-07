A swimming ban affecting two popular Carlow bathing spots has now been fully lifted following improvements in water quality.

Last month, Carlow County Council introduced restrictions at the bathing area of Bagenalstown swimming pool and boat slip after routine testing revealed unsafe conditions for swimmers. That ban was lifted last Tuesday after follow-up tests confirmed conditions had returned to safe levels.

Now, new test results received this morning have confirmed that Clashganny also meets the required standards, with water quality rated as ‘Excellent’.

As a result, the HSE’s Environmental Health Office has removed the Bathing Prohibition Notice that had been in place.

Carlow County Council says it will continue to monitor water quality across all designated bathing areas in the county throughout the summer season to ensure public safety.