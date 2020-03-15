“Taggy” Fogarty going for Dancing with the Stars title as final is brought forward

Kilkenny man Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty will be competing in the final of Dancing with the Stars tonight.

They had originally scheduled a semi final for this evening’s show but now say they’re going to wrap it up, in line with Coronavirus guidelines.

Aidan, Grainne Gallianagh, Ryan Andrews and Lottie Ryan and are competing for the Glitter Ball Trophy.

Judge Brian Redmond told KCLR that it was the right call to make.

Here’s the statement from Dancing With The Stars….

After careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus Covid19 – Dancing with the Stars will host the final tonight instead of the scheduled semi-final.

As with the scheduled final, tonight’s winner will be chosen by public vote.

Tune into Dancing with the Stars final at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.