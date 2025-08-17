An Tánaiste Simon Harris has officially opened the 75th Tullow Agricultural Show, Carlow’s largest one-day event.

Beginning in 1946, the show prides itself on being among the most well-established agricultural shows in Ireland, and typically takes place on the third Sunday of August every year.

The showgrounds at Coppenagh, just outside Tullow town, will welcome around 15,000 visitors, with entertainment being provided by Alistair Fingleton and Michael English.

Speaking at the event, the Tánaiste said that it was a great honour to open the show.

“I hope everyone has a great day, I hope you enjoy it, get out there, support local, Carlow business, support farming, support agriculture, support each other. If we’re learning anything in this turbulent world, some things come, som things, go, Trump, trade, tariffs, but you know what we’ll always have our sense of place, our sense of self, and Irish businesses aswell, so it’s my great honour to officially declare the 75th Tullow Agricultural Show open.”

Meanwhile, speaking to KCLR News, Committee Member Mary Deane gave a sense of what was on offer today.

“So we have a large sheep section, we have a very large equine centre, and that’s all happening at the moment, we have a carriage driving at lunch time now, which will be lovely to see, and there’s a large vintage area and a lot of trade stands, and the ice-cream men are going to be very busy today.”

And you can catch the Tánaiste’s remarks in full here: