Taoiseach announces Christmas Covid-19 restrictions as 5,419 new cases confirmed

5,419 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced new restrictions for the Christmas period.

528 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 110 in intensive care.

Latest figures show the country’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 1,358 cases per 100,000 people.

Carlow still has the highest rate, at 2,171 per 100,000.

The Government has accepted NPHET’s recommendations and guidance, and agreed to introduce the following restrictions from 7th December until 9th January:

Nightclubs will close.

Strict social distancing will be required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels and they must all revert to the situation that was in place before 22nd October.

That means:

Table service only

1 metre between tables

A maximum of six adults per table

There can be no multiple table bookings

Masks must be worn when not at the table

Closing time remains at midnight

There will be a maximum of 50% capacity at entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, which must all be fully seated. Face masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Requirement for the Covid Pass will be required for gyms and leisure centres and hotel bars and restaurants.

In addition, NPHET have advised that visits to private homes over the coming weeks should be kept to a maximum of three other households (that’s four households in total) at any one time.

However, the Taoiseach says they do acknowledge the need for flexibility for some families.