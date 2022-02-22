Taoiseach rejects claim Phil Hogan was treated ‘like a criminal’ after Golfgate

The Taoiseach has said he doesn’t believe former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was treated like a criminal after the Golfgate dinner.

Mr Hogan made the claim in an interview with the Irish Independent saying he hasn’t ruled out looking for compensation from the European Commission after being forced to resign from his job as EU Trade Commissioner.

A court ruling last month dismissed all charges against the organisers who had been accused of arranging the event in breach of Covid rules.

Local Fine Gael Cllrs have been telling The Way It Is that the Kilkennyman was very badly treated by the political system and by the media.

Micheál Martin says he doesn’t believe Mr Hogan and others at the dinner were treated like criminals.

However, Kilkenny Cllr Michael Doyle says both the Taoiseach, and the Tanaiste – leader of Hogan’s former party Fine Gael Leo Varadkar, as well as media organisations like RTE should all apologise to the former local Minister.