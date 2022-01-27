Taoiseach tells IFA AGM farmers have ‘inescapable’ role in tackling climate change

The Taoiseach says farmers have a “crucial and inescapable” role to play in meeting the challenges of climate change.

Speaking at the Irish Farmers’ Association’s AGM, Micheál Martin admitted that Ireland is “behind all targets” in our commitment to reducing emissions.

Ireland has committed to more than halving our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to becoming a climate-neutral economy by 2050.

The Taoiseach says he believes that Irish farming is at a turning point: ”We are at a crossroads for Irish farming and forestry. Threats and opportunities abound.

”But our choice now, is to either honestly address the challenge and that climate change poses for the sector and together harness the opportunities that this changing context presents or, as some voices counsel, to resist what I see as quickly becoming irresistible,” he warned.