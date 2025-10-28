A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have called for a discussion on the future of Micheal Martin’s leadership.

The Taoiseach has led the party since the doldrum days of 2011 – yet his leadership has never been in as much danger than it is in the wake of the Presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some TDs are said to be prepared to sign a letter calling for a confidence vote. 12 would be required for such a vote to be put to the party.

Tipperary North/North West Kilkenny TD Ryan O’Meara spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier today.