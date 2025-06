Taxi driver numbers have fallen by substantial margins locally since 2019.

The findings from the National Transport Authority show they dipped 12% in Carlow and 10% in Kilkenny.

That’s despite Ireland’s population growing by 8.5% from 2019 to 2024, and inbound tourism numbers rising by 5% from 2023 to 2024.

The Taxis for Ireland Coalition is now calling for the government to modernise the driver entry test, and to develop a national taxi strategy that addresses rural accessibility.