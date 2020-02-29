Teac Tom’s ‘Freezebury’ campaign ends today, with a grand finale to their cold water immersion challenge.

Fundraisers began the challenge on the first day of February by spending one minute in the freezing cold river.

They have increased their time in the water every day this month, and today they will immerse themselves for 29 minutes, on the 29th February.

Volunteers will be entering the water in Canal Square at 10 o’clock, and in Tramore at 2.30pm.