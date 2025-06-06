Kilkenny have named their team for Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final against Galway at Croke Park.

Eoin Murphy of Glenmore starts in goal, behind a full-back line of Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, and Tommy Walsh.

Richie Reid and Paddy Deegan anchor the half-back line alongside Mikey Carey, with Cian Kenny and Jordan Molloy forming the midfield pairing.

Captain John Donnelly is named at half-forward, with Adrian Mullen and Billy Ryan, while Stephen Donnelly, TJ Reid, and Martin Keoghan complete the forward line.

One notable absence is star forward Eoin Cody, who misses out through injury.



Kilkenny team to face Galway:

Goalkeeper: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

Full-Back Line: Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

Half-Back Line: Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Midfield: Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Half-Forward Line: John Donnelly (Thomastown – Captain), Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

Full-Forward Line: Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

The extended panel includes Aidan Tallis, Pádraic Moylan, David Blanchfield, and Shane Murphy among others, offering plenty of options from the bench.

Throw-in is at 4pm, and you can follow all the action live on KCLR thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.