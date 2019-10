Another county Kilkenny area’s looking to set up community cafe & tearooms.

Following the success of such facilities in Ballyhale & Windgap, Muckalee will tonight host a meeting to get the ball rolling on proposals there.

It’s from 8pm in the Community Centre and will feature a short presentation by Kilkenny Leader Partnership with guest speaker Mary Fogarty of The Cottage Community Shop & Tearooms, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary.