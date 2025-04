A young male was taken to hospital following a quad bike collision on farmland in Mooncoin, County Kilkenny.

The incident occurred around 7:45pm on Sunday April 13th, and Gardaí attended the scene.

The juvenile was brought to University Hospital Waterford, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are reminding the public to take extra care when using farm machinery, particularly quad bikes, to help prevent accidents.