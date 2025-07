A temporary swim ban has been issued for three more areas in Kilkenny.

The bathing areas at Graiguenamanagh, Inistioge and Thomastown fall under the notice which was recommended by health officials following failed water quality tests which found high levels of bacteria in the locations.

It follows similiar bans put in place at the Weir and Bishops Meadows last month.

Kilkenny County Council will continue to test the bathing areas and open them once levels are safe to do so.