Tender documents now being prepared for restoration of Borris Viaduct

Tender documents are being prepared for the restoration of the Borris Railway Viaduct.

The project recently got a cash injection of over €650,000 under the Regeneration and Development Fund.

During an update on the project at Carlow County Council’s monthly meeting, councillors also mentioned other “shovel ready” ideas that should be looked at for funding.

Councillor Ken Murnane called for a community centre for the Tullow Road area of Carlow town to be designed.

He says the local authority should actively follow this up.