The Carlow ‘Relay For Life’ fundraiser will still be going ahead but virtually

A well-known local fundraiser will still be going ahead this year, but in a new kind of way.

Carlow ‘Relay For Life’ will be going virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fundraiser is held annually in Duckett’s Grove in Carlow and celebrates cancer survivors while also remembering anyone who has lost their lives to the disease.

An organiser from the event is asking people to give their time to walk, run or cycle for an hour today or tomorrow.

Speaking to KCLR, Ger Holohan says the decision to go virtual is to protect anyone who is vulnerable.