On this week’s bumper edition, we’ve post match reaction from last week’s big Oscar Traynor win over Carlow as manager Paul Dowling gives his thoughts, as well as post match reaction from a busy weekend of action, including Killeshin/Kilree, Pat’s/Burrin and Parkville/Hanover.

Pete Dorgan joins us to chat all things St. Fiacc’s as they host Wexford kingpins, North End on Sunday.