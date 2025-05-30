Kilkenny is gearing up for the start of the Cat Laughs comedy festival tonight, marking the 31st year of what has become one of the world’s most beloved comedy events.

The festival began in 1995, inspired by an open-air performance of Macbeth at Kilkenny Castle. From these humble beginnings, it has grown into a globally recognised event celebrated for its unique charm—no TV cameras, no awards, just pure, unfiltered comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performers and fans alike appreciate the relaxed atmosphere, which allows comedians to connect with audiences and test new material without the pressure of the spotlight.

Founder Richard Cook spoke to KCLR about the exciting lineup for tonight’s shows.

“I think we have five shows going on tonight,” he said. “We’ve got a sold-out show at the King with Chris Kent and friends, also nearly sold out. Then there’s a brilliant show in the Skyline, also nearly sold out. Alison Spittle has a sold-out show, and there’s a great show called Feline Funding in the Set Theatre, which is also selling very well. So, we’re going to get off to a cracking start.”

With multiple shows already sold out or close to it, the festival promises a fantastic kickoff. Fans can expect nights filled with laughter and top-tier comedy, right in the heart of Kilkenny.

The Cat Laughs festival continues to be a highlight of Ireland’s cultural calendar, drawing comedy lovers from near and far every year.

Richard spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty about the festival: