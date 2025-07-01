The Irish Hotels Federation says tourism operators can’t wait for the VAT rate to be cut to 9% in the upcoming Budget.

It comes as tourism numbers fell by 10% last month according to the CSO – however hoteliers locally say occupancy hasn’t dropped and instead appears flat so far this year.

Yesterday, the Governor of the Central Bank warned against cutting the VAT rate – as promised by the government – as it’s a vulnerable source of revenue for the state.

But General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel Colin Ahern says it’s a difficult time for those in small businesses, in particular those offering food;