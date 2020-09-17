The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 17/9/2020

Noel Dunne, farm machinery editor with Irish Farmers Monthly and Diarmuid Claridge, Ireland manager of Pottinger and president of FTMTA spoke to Matt about the cancellation of this year’s Ploughing Championships and about the robust nature of the Irish machinery sector. Diarmuid emphasised the opportunities available for young people wanting to make a career in the sector.

Dr. Anne Marie Butler senior agricultural manager at Ulster bank was recently elected president of the Agricultural Science Association. Anne Marie outlined her priorities for the association and highlighted the success of the ASA’s recent conference. Dr Butler also informed listeners of the current lending schemes on offer from Irish banks that offer low interest rates and favourable repayment terms.

Nigel Kennington of Teagasc advised farmers to avail of the opportunity to spread lime now. He also outlined new regulations in regard to hedge-cutting.

George Candler and Eric Driver delivered mart reports from Cilli Hill and Tullow mart.