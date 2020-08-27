The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 27/8/2020

On the Glanbia Farm Show this week Matt discussed the outcome from the recent controversies in which Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan resigned their positions as a result of not adhering to Covid guidelines. J

John McGuinness, TD and Pat O’ Toole, news correspondent with Irish Farmers Journal both acknowledged the work and influence of Phil Hogan and also the vacuum left by the absence of a minister for Agriculture in forthcoming talks in Europe on the CAP. John Bryan also joined the discussion and laid out the precarious position for Ireland as momentum gathers on Brexit talks and CAP Reform conclusions.

Mikey Brennan of Ballyfoyle told the Farm Show about a book he has written on his locality and the rich history of the area.

Both Eric Driver gave livestock reports while James Murphy informed listeners of an upcoming ram sale at Kilkenny mart next Monday. Matt told listeners of a virtual dairy conference next Wednesday which includes speakers such as Brian Rushe of IFA, Thomas Ryan of Glanbia and Billy Kelleher MEP.

Due to time constraints we were not able to broadcast the full interview with Ballyfoyle historian and author Mikey Brennan. It’s here in full: