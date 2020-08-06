The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 6/8/2020

Tonight’s Farm Show (sponsored as always by glanbiaconnect.com) was both shorter and earlier due to GAA commentary.

We had just one interview, with Peter Byrne, CEO of the Farm Relief Scheme, who spoke with Matt about the beginnings of the organisation, its work over the years. Needless to say, there was also discussion on current events and its effect on the FRS.

George Candler, of Cillin Hill and Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart gave listeners an update on this week’s livestock prices.