The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/2/2021

The chairman of the IFA’s grain committee spoke to Matt about grain prices and prospects. Mark Browne also described his own farm outside Enniscorthy and the crops he grows on the farm. He outlined IFA policy on promoting native grain use.

John Maguire of Teagasc was on the Farm Show to promote milk recording and the value it adds to a dairy enterprise.

Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow Weather gave an update on the weather outlook for the coming days and also warned of the need for dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash when out in the countryside to protect sheep flocks.

Eric Driver delivered prices from Tullow mart and described how the mart is coping during the pandemic.

George Candler reported on small numbers at Kilkenny mart as farmers feared poor weather conditions would impact on travel and prices.