The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/3/2021

On this week’s Glanbia Show , Terry Carroll of Teagasc outlined the steps needed to take to make excellent quality silage this season.

Bob Sheriff of Teagasc Wexford, told Carlow listeners about a grazing competition being initiated by his organisation across Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford for cattle farmers.

Seamus Whelan, representing Euronit, advised on roofing systems and how to maintain them to best effect.

We heard also from Simon White of the Forestry Owners Group who warned forestry owners against rushing into selling their mature forests to fund managers without seeking adequate advice.

George candler and Eric Driver contributed comprehensive livestock reports for the past week.