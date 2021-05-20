The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 20/5/2021

Siobhán Kavanagh is moving from her role as Teagasc regional manager in Kilkenny/Waterford to a new position as part of the Teagasc Signpost Programme team. On the Glanbia Farm Show tonight, Siobhan outlined what the Signpost Programme involves and its potential impact on the future direction of Irish farming.

Denis Drennan, ICMSA Environment chairman, discussed a range of topics with Matt, including the Glanbia Belview impasse, Biodiversity Week, the Signpost programme and the need to update regulations around basic farm payments and land use.

Joe Costelloe, suckler farmer, was on the show to highlight the importance of the sector, and to ask for realistic consideration of what is involved in the production of food.

Eric Driver of Tullow Mart gave a report on this week’s prices at Tullow while George Candler gave a livestock price report from today’s mart at cillin Hill. He also confirmed Covid regulations for activities around the sales ring.