The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/1/2021

This week’s Glanbia Farm Show included a Teagasc update with Terry Carroll who told listeners that next week’s online presentations would include a local beef webinar focusing on the BEAM scheme and early nitrogen application. That’s on next Tuesday evening. Teagasc’s national sheep webinars are also on next Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Pat O Toole of the IFJ gave details of a proposed scheme to incorporate straw into tillage ground.

Thomas Moloney explained the rationale for developing multi species swards.

Eric Driver and George candler reported on livestock prices from Tullow and Kilkenny marts.