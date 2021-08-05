The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 5/8/2021

First tonight, Matt spoke with the newly appointed CEO of the Irish Limousin Society, Ronan Murphy. He has a wide range of interests and experience in a number of livestock and animal husbandry sectors as you’ll hear, but they discussed the issue of breeding in the beef sector in particular.

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) is Ireland’s only approved farm plastics recycling compliance scheme and has been responsible for recycling approximately 300,000 tonnes of farm plastics waste since its establishment. The IFFPG pride themselves in providing cost effective compliance to their members and a comprehensive recycling service to farmers nationwide. Matt spoke with their CEO, Liam Moloney.

Mills along the River Nore in Kilkenny have a long history in and round agriculture, in flour production and at one time wool production but also in stone cutting, flax / linen production and timber. Evidence of their existence is also to be seen in place-names round the city and county. Joining us to discuss this was Denis Drennan, also known to the Farm Show as Environment chair with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) , but tonight wearing a different hat, on behalf of the Nore Vision group. A number of mill visits/river walks are taking places over the next few weeks.

Eric Driver gave the Tullow Mart Report and George Candler joined us in studio to discuss today’s mart in Cillín Hill.