The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 8/4/2021

On the Glanbia Farm Show this week Matt spoke to Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal about tillage issues and the benefits of the new straw incorporation initiative. Pat also voiced his concern about the reduction in some farmer payments to facilitate convergence across all farm payments. He then outlined the difficulties faced by the agri-sector on foot of the many objections to farm and industry developments.

John Keane was recently elected as president of Macra and joined Matt on the Farm Show to outline his priorities over the two year term. John intends to build on the success the organisation has had in representing young farmers and rural youth generally.

Joe Malone of Iverk Show expressed his disappointment at the necessary cancellation of this year’s event because of concerns over Covid. Joe agreed that it was the right thing to do in the circumstances and that the show would be back better than ever in the future.

George Candler and Eric Driver delivered comprehensive livestock price reports.