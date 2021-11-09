The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 11 9th November 2021

Seán Doherty talks about a collection of old film reels relating to Galmoy from the 1950s. There is a new commemorative garden in Callan to the 1916 Rising, Mike Nolan tells us all about it. Billy Wallace gives the history of the old Merino Woollen Mill near Stoneyford and we visit the magnificent Adelaide Memorial Church in Myshall with Brigid Fox. The History Fix is presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and is is funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council