The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 15 – 7th December 2021

In Programme 10 of The History Fix, Willie Barron speaks about the aftermath of the attack on Hugginstown RIC Barracks in 1920. The life and legacy of Lady Desart with Michael O’Dwyer. Eddie Synnott on the link between Glenmore and Fossett’s Circus. And Lady Iveagh and the Butlers of Kilcash with John Flood. The History Fix is presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council